Alex Jones Dr. Rima Laibow: Exposes Next Phase Of The Global Depopulation Plan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Rima Laibow Exposes Next Phase Of The Global Depopulation Plan. Alex Jones returns for a special 2-hour live commercial free transmission to cover the entire globalist anti-human agenda, from the targeting of children with gruesome surgeries and chemical sterilization to the globalist-controlled UN planning new viral releases. We'll also cover the latest moves by the censorship industrial complex as well as coming Ukrainian false flags - tune in and share this video!