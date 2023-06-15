The Ukrainian Security Services kidnapped and tortured a civilian who complained in social media about the water service.

◾️The man was forced to "drink" water in front of the camera on the "water boarding" style the CIA used to employ in middle east, then the man is force to eat dirty soil, all was filmed and posted in Ukrainian telegram channels linked to the security services of the country.

◾️To remind that Ukraine got the European Union Human Rights award last year plus the Nobel for peace, and Zelenskiy was named Man of the year by Time.