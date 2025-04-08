BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HOW COME THE ADAGE OF DON'T BITE THE HAND THAT FEEDS YOU APPLY IN SOUTH AFRICA❓ [ICED 🧊 IN TEXAS]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • 5 months ago

The OG title of this is "A bakery in a small Texas town becomes unlikely target of Trump's immigration crackdown', but there is a mention of how 'one shouldn't bite the hand that feeds them'...which brings to thought the Boers in South Africa and the attacks upon them


An immigration enforcement action that resulted in the arrests of employees and owners at a Texas bakery has shocked residents of Los Fresnos. Abby’s Bakery doesn’t employ violent criminals and the owners are green card holders with strong ties to the community. (AP Video/Valerie Gonzalez) Read more here: https://bit.ly/42oVHnj


#trump #texas #news


Subscribe: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress

Read more: https://apnews.com​


This video may be available for archive licensing via https://newsroom.ap.org/home


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gGi4RhIl7h0

Keywords
multi pronged offensiveicedtexas bakery shopsouth african boer farmersdont bite the hand that feeds you
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy