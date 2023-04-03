How Jimmy Dore Broke Out of the Matrix

Dr. Joseph Mercola from mercola.com interviews comedian Jimmy Dore on the COVID scamdemic. Jimmy admits that he was at first bamboozled by all the b*llshit flowing from the likes of Fauci, and bought into the false COVID narrative because he had a medical condition and he was afraid of NOT taking the vax. Jimmy also talks about the enormous lies of the so-called "medical establishment" and the complete and total corruption of the news media, the "health" industry and government.

