How Jimmy Dore Broke Out of the Matrix

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Joseph Mercola from mercola.com interviews comedian Jimmy Dore on the COVID scamdemic. Jimmy admits that he was at first bamboozled by all the b*llshit flowing from the likes of Fauci, and bought into the false COVID narrative because he had a medical condition and he was afraid of NOT taking the vax. Jimmy also talks about the enormous lies of the so-called "medical establishment" and the complete and total corruption of the news media, the "health" industry and government.
The Dangers of Vaccines
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/07-2022
The War On Humanity (partI)
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/07-2021
The War On Humanity (part II)
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/03-2023