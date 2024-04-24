© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I Don't Know Wether to Call This Guy a Genius or a Fool
Dude in Gaza turned the dynamite from Jew forces' into a power bank to charge his phones. Some have said he likes to live life dangerously!
BOYCOTT ISRAEL!
