Hezbollah kamikaze drone wipe out Israeli soldiers at Ramim barracks

Kamikaze drones of Hezbollah troops hit Israeli army positions at Ramim barracks in Margaliot, more than 40 kilometers from inside Lebanese land on the border of occupied Palestine. As a result of attacks to support Palestinians in Gaza Strip, confirmed that 1 Zionist soldiers were killed and 2 injured.
