Unstoppable

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Worldwide populism and the real-life results of globalist policies are turning formerly liberal people, dare I say it, to the right. This is a good thing. Maybe it is the pendulum of life swinging back to center, maybe it will lead to a fundamental transformation, but some will view it as very welcome.