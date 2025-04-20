The Philippines and Massive Stores of Gold for all the People of the World w/ Joseph Allain

Follow and support my work on Locals at https://sarahwestall.locals.com/ or on Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

MasterPeace: Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

*

Buy Retatrutide - Peptide more powerful and safer than Ozempic - Dramatically and safely lose weight: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%

*

Maintain Muscle while losing weight - Buy 5-Amino 1MQ at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/5-amino-1mq-50mg-capsules-60/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%

*

Josphen Allain, trustee for the Global Gold Monetary Fund and world class expert in International Finance, joins the program to share the story of the gold in the Philippines. He shares the true story of the Cordillera Nation in the Philippines who have contractual claim to their land and all assets residing on that land including the gold. He explains how they have proven through satellite imagery and other means that the gold exists. He also shares how the central bankers of the world has moved to use this gold to finance the world financial system on a fraudulent claim. This interview will likely generate more questions than answers. If you want to learn more and have questions, visit https://GlobalGoldMF.com and read the FAQs and other documents.

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further