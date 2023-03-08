Ancient Roman and Greek ARCHITECTURAL Coins with Temples City Gates Columns and More #trustedcoins

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
http://www.trustedancientcoins.com/ancient-architectural-coins/ for the article with coins from the video.Guide designed to explore the range of the different types of ancient coins depicting Architectural types available on eBay
SEE ALL COINS I HAVE AVAILABLE HERE:
https://www.ebay.com/str/authenticancientgreekromancoins
Ancient Greeks and Romans were both proud of the architectural achievements. The Greeks as an example would put their temples on their coins, sometimes with a statue of the god or goddess the city is known for. The Romans also had various different types of architecture they depicted on their coins, along with temples, they had arches, columns, bridges statues, city gates and camp gates.
See authentic ancient Greek and Roman coins in my store:
CAMP GATE coins
CITY GATE coins
TEMPLE coins
ARCH coins
COLUMN coins
ROAD coins
BRIDGE coins
STATUE coins
ALTAR coins
The coins listed in this video:
Constantius II Camp Gate Coin
Constantine the Great Camp Gate Coin
Elagabalus Carcalla Tiberius City Gate Coin
Bosporus Kingdom Temple of Jupiter Coin with Republic coin showing the Same
Temple of Asclepius Coin
Temple ofJanus Nero Sestertius Coin
Philip I the Arab temple of Eternal Rome Silver Coin
Antoninus Pius Harpokrates Temple Coin from Alexandria in Egypt
Alexander the Great Portrait Coin with Temples from Macedonia Koinon
Faustina wife of Antoninus Pius Silver Denarius Temple Coin
Maxentius Temple of Eternal Rome Coin
Trajan Stobi Macedonia ancient Roman temple coin
Antoninus Pius Temple of Divine Augustus and Livia Coin
Roman Republic Lepidus Triumphal Arch Coin
Nero's Triumphal Arch coin with Chariots Statues atop
Trajan's Column Coin
Titus silver coin with Sol the Sun God
Philip I 1000 Years of Rome Celebration Commemorative with Column
Trajan Extending Via Appia Coin with Via Traiana Silver Denarius Coin
Constantine the Great's Milvian Bridge Battle Coin
Gallienus Medallic Coin with Bridge
Claudius Roman Coin of Philippi with Statues of Augustus and Julius Caesar
Ancient Silver Greek Tetradrachm Coin of Tralleis in Lydia with Cult statue of Artemis of Ephesus
This is also available as an eBay guide:
http://www.ebay.com/gds/Architecture-on-Ancient-Greek-and-Roman-Coins-Guide-Collection-/10000000208026356/g.html
This video is part of education coin video playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3dOqeLcLHYna6jl4_W5brq7ydWkewBdv
lw.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avVTjwmegYY