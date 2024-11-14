© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza Clips & Lebanon News Nov 13th Arabic News Channel Broadcast 11-13-24 Wednesday
AlHadath الحدث
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gvwlMnG4T-o
الأخبار الليلة | مقتل 6 إسرائيليين من لواء غولاني في الجنوب اللبناني.. والميدان يتشعل في لبنان
News tonight | 6 Israelis from the Golani Brigade were killed in southern Lebanon... and the square is on fire in Lebanon