Israeli Jal Al-Alam site blown up with heavy missiles across Lebanese border

Israeli post at Jal Al-Alam site was blown up with heavy missiles by Hezbollah troops across the Lebanese border. It was suspected to be the Burkan rocket, and the two rockets fired destroyed the entire site with extensive damage. Hezbollah will continue to attack the Israeli occupation in retaliation for their attacks on Lebanese and Palestinians in Gaza.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY