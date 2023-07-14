WHY YOU SHOULD NEVER GIVE GIRLS MONEY ON ONLY FANS!

Only Fans is a website where decent looking chicks put photos of themselves in a gallery and loser beta males send them money.





You get no value for your money because these girls don't give a crap about you but a lot of beta males out there believe that they're being the nice guy by giving these bimbos cash, in the hopes that that bimbo will become the beta males girlfriend.





That is not how it works guys. When women ask you for money you should always turn around and walk away. You need to get yourself to the point where you tell women they're buying you dinner and you score that meal every time. Modern women are self-centered and want money for nothing and the longer you give them money for nothing the longer your life is going to amount to nothing.





Watch the Kevin j. Johnston show every Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. New York time live on www.freedomreport.ca