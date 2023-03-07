BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
AS W.H.O. PLANS HUMANITIES DEMISE... CONSENT APPEARS TO BE GIVEN BY US.
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
178 followers
3
52 views • 03/07/2023

First publishing of this was in a 2 hour time slot and NEVER even hit the board so, here it is agian.. I thought this may happen. Lol

When we have every chance and have HAD every chance.... to bond together and simply just RESPOND. We just refuse. What's wrong you guys? Someone please explain this to me? All this takes is us to apply us to this situation... and we refuse? We will spend countless hours on this platform but not one minute will we spend on our future or ourselves, our children, our creator and this world.. so you have to ask yourself... do we deserve this planet any longer? IT looks like someone is making a case to say "No, we do not" as we give our consent and watch. It's now guys. As these assholes openly admit to the Corona hoax, GUYS, we already knew that. 2 things... one, don't get distracted from this WHO situation. Other is we have to hold the Corona hoaxers responsible...NOW. the WHO is watching what we do here yall. Umm, let's not fail for once? Can we stop what we are doing for just a few days? Hit meeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
current eventspoliticsbidenwhotechnocracytreatie
