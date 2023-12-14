LIFE AFTER DEATH IS REAL!

WARNING!THAT SHOCKING VIDEO PROVES WHEN A PERSON DIES THE SOUL LEAVES THE BODY AT DEATH. TTHIS SHOULD BE A CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER TO THOSE WHO ARE ATHEISTS AND AGNOSTICS. IT ALSO PROVES EVERY ONE IS HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR ALL THEIR THOUGHTS, ACTIONS AND WORDS REGARDLESS IF THEY'RE HERE OR OUT OF THE PHYSICAL BODY. IF YOU'RE DOING EVIL AND THINK YOU CAN GET AWAY WITH IT LIKE THE SATANIC ELITE, CORRUPT POLITICIANS, CORPORATE OR GREEDY MEGA PREACHERS YOU'RE DEATH WRONG. THE SPIRITUAL LAW OF KARMA NEVER CHANGES. PUT ANOTHER WAY, WHAT ONE SOWS HE OR SHE WILL REAL EITHER HERE OR OUT OF THE PHYSICAL BODY...WAKEUP!