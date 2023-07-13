Maria Zeee Uncensored





July 12, 2023





James Roguski joins Maria Zeee to discuss some of the positive developments around the world in the fight against the WHO including a group of International Lawyers rising up in opposition to the Treaty/IHR Amendments, and what people on the ground need to continue to do to push back against future medical tyranny.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2zodsy-uncensored-james-roguski-international-lawyers-rise-up-against-the-who.html