BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump Meets Putin_ In-Depth Analysis with Military Expert Mike Pekarek _ Maverick News LIVE_.mp4
Maverick News
Maverick News
39 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • 1 month ago

Join Maverick News tonight for a must-see interview with U.S. military analyst Mike Pekarek, dissecting today’s high-profile meeting in Alaska, between President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Host Rick Walker explores the strategic outcomes, global impact, and hidden dynamics of this historic summit. What does it mean for international relations? Tune in for expert insights and our bold take on today’s top stories. Subscribe, hit the bell, and join the discussion!

#TrumpPutin #MaverickNews #MikePekarek #Geopolitics #BreakingNews


Plus today's top news stories followed by: Maverick MidKnight Matinee: Feature movie: You may already know of the film REACH FOR THE SKY - Kenneth More (British Biographical film 1956)


Please support our journalism by donating to:


https://www.freedomreporters.com


#freedom, #ukraine, #trump, #alaska,

Keywords
trumpputinalaska
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy