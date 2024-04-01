Israeli troops withdrew today from Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital following a two-week siege by special forces. Palestinians and Israelis offered completely opposite narratives about the unprecedented military operation inside a functioning hospital. Israeli officials claim hundreds of Hamas fighters used the hospital as a command headquarters. Palestinians painted a picture of shocking war crimes by Jewish soldiers who occupied the hospital. Over 6,000 Gaza war refugees were sheltering in the hospital complex and its outdoor courtyards. Witnesses accuse IDF soldiers of killing over 400 innocent Palestinians in the hospital or on its grounds, including a doctor and her son who was also a doctor. Witnesses said IDF bulldozers buried victims in the hospital’s rubble and turned the facility into a mass graveyard.





Rick Wiles. Airdate 04/01/2024





Watch this FULL show exclusively on Faith & Values

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/apr-01-2024-total-destruction-shocking-videos-reveal-idf-damage-to-gaza-hospital





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.FaithandValues.com





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today!

https://www.TruNewsGold.com





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf



