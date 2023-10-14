Col. Douglas Macgregor: Iran did not trigger this.... they do not fund Hamas. Qatar funds Hamas.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Col. Douglas Macgregor:
The Middle East is not the Middle East it was 20 years ago. Iran had no role in triggering this.
We need to understand that Qatar funds Hamas, not Iran. Secondly, Qatar also funds Turkey and The Turks are the real power.
@DougAMacgregor
https://x.com/DougAMacgregor/status/1713059114564112817?s=20