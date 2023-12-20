Firstpost









Dec 19, 2023









New Report Says EU Destroyed $4.3 Bn Worth of Wuhan Virus Vaccines | Vantage with Palki Sharma









A new report says that the European Union has destroyed Covid-19 Vaccines worth over $4.3 billion. This waste has taken place since the peak of the pandemic. The EU was hoarding vaccines and eventually destroyed them when they expired. Why didn't the EU just donate the excess doses? Palki Sharma tells you.









European Union | Covid-19 | Vaccines | Firstpost | World News | Vantage | Palki Sharma









Vantage is a ground-breaking news, opinions, and current affairs show from Firstpost. Catering to a global audience, Vantage covers the biggest news stories from a 360-degree perspective, giving viewers a chance to assess the impact of world events through a uniquely Indian lens.









The show is anchored by Palki Sharma, Managing Editor, Firstpost.









By breaking stereotypes, Vantage aims to challenge conventional wisdom and present an alternative view on global affairs, defying the norm and opening the door to new perspectives. The show goes beyond the headlines to uncover the hidden stories – making Vantage a destination for thought-provoking ideas.









houthis pledge





Firstpost









Dec 19, 2023









Houthis Pledge to Continue Red Sea Attacks Despite US Warning | Vantage with Palki Sharma









The United States launched a multinational operation to safeguard ships in the Red Sea as attacks by Yemen's Houthis force major shipping companies to reroute. Will this force be successful in protecting ships in the Red Sea? Palki Sharma tells you.









Maritime Coalition | United States | Iran | Houthis | Lloyd Austin | Red Sea | Houthi Rebels | Israel Hamas War | Palestine | Firstpost | World News | Vantage | Palki Sharma









