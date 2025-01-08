Why Essential Oils are Amazing (Frankincense & Myrrh)

In this special Christmas week episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis dives into the miraculous healing properties of frankincense and myrrh, the precious gifts brought to baby Jesus by the wise men. Both essential oils have long been celebrated for their profound health benefits, from reducing inflammation and joint pain to boosting skin health and treating bacterial infections. Dr. Ardis explains how these plant-derived oils, along with other natural remedies, can offer incredible support for your well-being. He also highlights the importance of essential oils in skin care, sharing insights into how they can help treat acne, wounds, and more. Tune in to discover why these ancient gifts remain valuable today!

