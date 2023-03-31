Do Not Underestimate The Forces That Are Lining Up Against Us-Forewarned Is Forearmed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just in-Trump has been indicted by the Soros lackey and attention hound Alvin Bragg, and the Manhattan Grand Jury. Smells like politricks to me. Clearly, America is now a Banana Republic. Plus, we know that the gender dysphoric have scheduled their "day of vengeance", ironically, for April 1st. April Fool's Day. And we know whatever illegal crap they pull, they will have the support of the Canaanite law enforcement and legal systems in place, so watch your step this weekend. Many AnTiFa and their kin have been trained in Syria and Ukraine with weapons, in combat, and other various warcraft skills. Do not underestimate their want for violence, nor their abilities to bring it. Thank you for watching and God bless you.