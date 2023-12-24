Create New Account
Dumbocrat quotes on congressional subpoenas
PJ Glassey
Published 2 months ago

When Republicans don't show up for their congressional subpoena, they get prosecuted and convicted. Do you think Hunter Biden will get the same treatment and talking points after he didn't show up for his subpoena in 2023? Enjoy the blatant hypocrisy here folks... 

