Why Christians Should Fight the Rising Genocidal Hatred of Jewish People - Olivier Melnick
Counter Culture Mom
Antisemitism is the world’s longest burning form of genocidal hatred, and as decades pass, it rears its ugly head and threatens the safety and well-being of Jews around the world. Olivier Melnick is extremely knowledgeable on this subject. He is the executive director of Shalom in Messiah Ministries. In addition, he is the author of seven books, four of which are centered on the history of the Jewish people and the rise of antisemitism around the world. Olivier discusses the disturbing uptick in hatred toward the Jewish people in America and abroad today. Through a Biblical lens, Olivier believes that God is far from done with the people of Israel, and he explains in more detail how the war in the Middle East has become a trigger for antisemitic sympathies among pro-Palestinian protestors.



TAKEAWAYS


Genocide is defined as the destruction of an ethnic group by at least 25 percent


In Gaza, Palestinians have increased their population by over 2 percent - that does not fit the criterion of genocide


Check out Olivier’s book: The Normalization of Antisemitism: When the Longest Hatred Becomes the New Normal


The Holocaust was the only genocide in which an ethnic group was hunted down and brought back into the country to be murdered



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3VC4D2X

Holocaust video: https://bit.ly/4jBZSUw

Olivier’s books: https://amzn.to/40V5T7u

October 7th Coalition: https://october7coalition.com/


🔗 CONNECT WITH OLIVIER MELNICK

Website: https://www.shalominmessiah.com/

Facebook: https://bit.ly/40CGXQE

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shalominmessiah/

X: https://x.com/ShalomInMessiah

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@OlivierMelnick/videos


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Gabb: http://gabb.com/tina

Restore Patch: https://bit.ly/CCMpatch

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

protestchristiansjewishmiddle eastpalestinegenocideantisemitismjewshalomtina griffincounter culture mom showolivier melnickmessiah ministries
