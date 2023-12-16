On December 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin held an annual large press conference dedicated to summing up the results of the year. The President spoke with the citizens of the country in a direct line format. Of course, much attention was paid to the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine. Kiev could not help but try to commit another provocation amid such an important political event in Russia.

On the night of December 14, nine Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Russian Moscow and Kaluga regions. Another Kiev attack failed, but did not go unpunished.

Yesterday, military facilities and strategically important infrastructure across Ukraine were subjected to several massive attacks by Russian drones and missiles.

At night, Ukrainian forces in Sinkovka in the Kherson region, as well as Ukrainian ports on the Danube in the Odessa region came under drone strikes. During the attack, one of the Russian UAVs crashed in Romania not far from the Ukrainian port of Reni.

In the afternoon, a new wave of missile strikes hit the Ukrainian military airfield Starokontantinov in the Khmelnitsky region.

Russian strikes were also reported in the area of the Zhuliany airport in Kiev and in the Zhytomyr region. In the evening and at night, another wave of strikes hit targets in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Khmelnitsky regions, perhaps Starokonstantinov airfield was hit again.

In response, the Ukrainian Air Force replied that they would not report on the results of Russian strikes with Kinzhal missiles. The speaker of the Air Force proudly stated that “the Russians should draw their own conclusions, whether their missiles hit targets or not.” The Russians definitely know where their missiles are hitting, while the Ukrainian Air Force has always lied about intercepting all of them, and their statements have always been refuted by the Ukrainian authorities and reporters themselves. In fact, neither Ukraine nor NATO have the means to effectively intercept Russian Kinzhal missiles. Their reports on the effectiveness of Russian strikes would be nothing but an effective advertisement of Russian weapons.

In its turn, the helpless Ukrainian army struck at the long-suffering city of Mariupol. On the night of December 15, Ukrainian forces fired three long-range missiles in the direction of the city. Presumably, Storm Shadow missiles were used for the attack. According to official information, a mobile boiler house and a warehouse of building materials were destroyed. Local sources clarified that the strikes targeted the territory of a concrete plant, which is of great importance for the reconstruction of the city.

Unable to win on the battlefield, Kiev is trying its best to prevent Russians from building a new peaceful life in the regions it has lost.

