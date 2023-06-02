BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
0% Chance Biden will be Re-Elected after Latest Big Fall
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
27 views • 06/02/2023

Joe Biden took a big spill in front of all the cameras at an Air Force rally. If people don't see the massive physical and mental decline in Joe Biden, after many including myself, had announced before the 2020 election that he clearly had dementia, and somehow he is reelected, that America is in big trouble.#joebiden #bidenfall #uspolitics #america


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

dementiademocratsdncjoe bidengavin newsomus politicsrfk juniorjoe biden dementialeftist logiccommander-in-chiefjoe biden fallsair force rallydemocratic nominationdnc corruptionjoe biden is a disasterjoe biden fragile
