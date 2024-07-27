Open Borders, Bohemian Grove, Hero Trump, Julian Assange, Religion, Muslim Rape

CTB 2024-07-26 Migrants Migrating Johnny

Topic list:

* Johnny talks his move pushed by the high-treason of wide-open borders.

* Is Bohemian Grove a relevant scoop or an obsolete distraction?

* Why is the Machine hyping Donald Trump so much? — “VOTE ‘EM OUT!”

* What does James O’Keefe have in common with Julian Assange?

* Is Julian Assange legit?

* Unsolicited “forgiveness” verses repentance: what’s truth and where did the lie come from?

* Richard Bennett: the ultimate repentance is repentance from religion.

* “Thomas Aquinas”—Here’s what “Reformist” religionists miss about Rome: the most important thing you SHOULDN’T MISS.

* Religion verses relationship.

* Who was behind “Google” and the internet?

* Muslim rape gangs reported on in 2015 and the “migrant” agenda.

* Who was the restrainer of II Thessalonians 2:4?

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

On Odysee

https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4





On Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill





Bill’s email:

bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Darnell’s blog

https://independentconservative.com/

Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A

_____________________

Mr. Alex on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/alex.h.kuen