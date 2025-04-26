Rome | Gloomy Events | And What Happens In The Afterlife

This video is about my interpretation of the last portion of Archbishop St. Malachy's Prophecy of all the Popes and Antipopes from his time (1100s) until the end of the world and how it all ties into current events. I also discuss the events that happen after death.





This is an easy-to-read catechism (a chronologically formatted book that summarizes Christianity) printed in 1871 with clickable headings which take the reader to any section they desire: https://en.m.wikisource.org/wiki/Works_of_the_Right_Rev._Bishop_Hay_of_Edinburgh/Volume_1





St. Malachy's Prophecy consists of 112 descriptive prophetic mottos (or depending on one's perspective it consists of 113 mottos; and this is in fact the more common opinion). Each short prophetic utterance/sentence corresponds to a man. My view -- which is PROBABLY WRONG -- is that there are only 112 mottos. My view is the minority one and unpopular. The reason almost all commentators believe there are 113 instead of 112 mottos is because the end of the prophecy is actually two separate single-line sentences. The first sentence even has a hanging indent (and so does the second one). They believe that first sentence ( "In the final persecution of the Holy Roman Church there will sit") refers to the apostate antipope Jorge Bergoglio -- he died late February 2025. And that the last sentence ("Peter the Roman, who will feed his flock amid many tribulations, after which the seven-hilled city will be destroyed and the dreadful Judge will judge the people. The End.") refers to his successor -- the final man in history who will claim to be the leader of Christians. The end of the prophecy appears as follows -- notice the final two sentences have hanging indentations:





In persecutione extrema

S.R.E. sedebit.

("In the final persecution of the Holy Roman Church there will sit.")





Petrus Romanus, qui

paſcet oues in multis

tribulationibus:

quibus tranſactis

ciuitas ſepticollis

diruetur, & Iudex tremẽdus iudicabit

populum ſuum. Finis.

("Peter the Roman, who will feed his flock amid many tribulations: after which the seven-hilled city will be destroyed, and the dreadful Judge will judge the people. The End.")





Do other sentences in the prophecy have hanging indentations? Some of them do and only because those sentences are longer than three to four words. The manuscript of the prophecy shows the prophetic mottos in 3 columns. While most mottos are brief (mostly 3 words maximum), others which have more than three to four words -- or which have big words --will start with a hanging indentation.





In the event that my interpretation that there are 112 instead of 113 mottos is incorrect (and I do admit I am probably wrong but nevertheless I still stick to my position UNTIL it is proven wrong), then it is totally understandable why Archbishop St. Malachy would not even want to name antipope Jorge Bergoglio with a more specific description, other than briefly acknowledging his 'reign' or power or presence -- within the stolen physical structures of Christianity -- as the second-last man in all history to claim to be the leader of Christianity. Jorge Bergoglio committed truly apocalyptic acts like approving: the Sin of Sodom; persons who chemically and surgically impersonate the opposite gender; gaia worship; divorce and "remarriage," cohabitation, and astounding heresy and blasphemies that even his apostate antipope predecessors (Benedict XVI, John Paul II, John Paul I, Paul VI, John XXIII ) did not dare boldly assert.





We are living in the period of the Great Apostasy prophesied in the Bible. Apocalypse 12:6 describes Christianity now. Christian's can't worship within their stolen church buildings because false worship and false rites are being conducted therein (it is the End Times "Great Deception" and "Great Apostasy" spoken of in 2 Thessalonians 2:1-10 and St. Mathew. 24:24; and the “the abomination of desolation” mentioned in St. Mathew. 24:15). Moreover numerous heretics, apostates and pagans -- who purport to be "Christian" -- worship within those buildings. Christians now only conduct worship privately at home etc.





Priest and Biblical scholar Rev. George Leo Haydock (1774-1849) summarizes Apocalypse 12:6 with the comment:





"'The woman fled into the wilderness'. The Church, in the times of persecutions, must be content to serve God in a private manner; but by divine Providence, such persecutions never lasted with violence only for a short time, signified by 1260 days, or as the same is expressed here, (ver. 14) 'for a time, and times, and half a time', i.e. for a year, and two years, and half a year. (Witham) — The Christians were accustomed to fly during the times of persecution into the deserts, to avoid the fury of the pagans. This was done by the greatest saints; and St. Jerome remarks, that it was this which gave rise to the eremitical state of life."



