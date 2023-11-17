Hezbollah Releases Footage Of Recent Attacks On Israeli Army Sites, Tank

Hezbollah has released videos showing some of the attacks that targeted the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on November 15 and 16.

Two videos show attacks with anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) rockets and mortars against the Israeli military sites of Harmon, Jal al-Alam, Birkat Risha and al-Bayad along the Lebanese border. The attacks targeted surveillance equipment and fortifications.

Another video shows an attack with two ATGMs against a Merkava main battle tank on a hilltop located near the IDF’s Beranit barracks.

Hezbollah attacked five military sites, a vehicle and a gathering of Israeli troops on November 15. Six military sites, a tank and two gatherings of troops were targeted by the group on November 16. There were also reports of rocket attacks on northern Israel on both days. However, Hezbollah didn’t claim responsibility.

Since the Hamas-led surprise attack from the Gaza Strip on October 7, Hezbollah and its allies have had near-daily exchanges of fire with the IDF along the Israeli-Lebanese border.

So far, the clashes on the Lebanese front have claimed the lives of seven IDF troops, three Israeli civilians, 74 fighters of Hezbollah, two fighters from the Lebanese Resistance Brigades, one fighter from the Lebanese Resistance Regiments, three fighters from the Hamas Movement, four fighters from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and 16 Lebanese civilians.

Despite recent escalations on the front, Abbas Ibrahim, a former head of Lebanon’s General Security who has served as a conduit between the United States and Hezbollah, said on November 16 that, at this stage, the group is not interested in widening clashes with the IDF.

Ibrahim stated that as long as Hamas is able to confront the IDF in Gaza, “the situation will remain at the current level of tension” on the Lebanese front.

However, he noted that the situation could escalate inadvertently, warning that the current degree of tension “will certainly lead to bad calculations and a war will happen.”

Video clips courtesy of South Front

