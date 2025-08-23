Life As Subscription On A Depopulated Planet

"The economy isn't designed for us anymore... Automation and AI changed the rules."



"Now they don't need you... they are moving to a model where survival itself is a subscription."



"Housing, energy, health care, even food. You turn those into services you pay for just to exist, and suddenly they only need a few billion compliant subscribers, instead of eight billion free individuals."



"They don't need you—they need control. And the fastest way to get it? Make everything essential a gated system, and lock the gate."



Source @thelaststand01

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!