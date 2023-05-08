© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sequoia Capital is also a front company of the Chinese Communist Party. The CCP fully controls Sequoia and Shen Nanpeng, and they have been using this powerful investment firm to invest in almost all early or late-stage technology companies in the US and worldwide.
红杉资本也是中共的前台公司。红杉和沈南鹏完全被中共控制，而且他们一直在使用这个强大的投资公司，在美国和世界上投资了几乎所有的早期或晚期技术公司。
