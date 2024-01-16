2024-1-16 overview of health 2







Sorry, I forgot to mention some important ones....

NAC.....I think you can still purchase this on ebay.

white willow bark....for pain and headaches...instead of advil/tylenol

tumeric....for inflammation......people also reported that borax did the same, but I believe that was only because the bio-weapons caused super inflammation. Tumeric has always been the go to for inflammation before bioweapons though.









