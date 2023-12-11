BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
West Bank - Large Israeli Force Raids Beitunia for yet another Night - Conducting Searches and Kidnapping Civilians from Their Homes - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
21 views • 12/11/2023

Large Israeli force raids Beitunia for yet another night, conducting searches and kidnapping civilians from their homes.  This was last night, 10th.

Adding, looked up location...  Beitunia, also Bitunya, is a Palestinian city located 3 kilometers west of Ramallah and 14 kilometers north of Jerusalem, in the Ramallah and al-Bireh Governorate of Palestine, in the central West Bank.

Adding:

Israeli media: 5 of the deaths announced today were killed after a Palestinian detonated an anti-personnel explosive device with Israeli infantry force in Khan Yunis.

A reserve soldier from the 55th Brigade in the Israeli army was seriously injured in a battle that took place in the southern Gaza Strip.

This too:

Israeli media: The number of casualties among the Israeli army in the ground operation inside the Gaza Strip rose to 582.




israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
