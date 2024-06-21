BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russia Rescues Hundreds of Adrenochrome Victims Destined for Washington D.C.
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
367 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
337 views • 10 months ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to dismantle the adrenochrome supply chain as news breaks that Russian forces have liberated 50 imprisoned, emaciated children from an “adrenochrome farm” near Shostka, Ukraine.


Russian special forces also intercepted a refrigerated truck trailer transporting refined adrenochrome from Ukraine to Warsaw, Poland, where they believe the shipment was destined for waiting aircraft bound for Western Europe and the United States.


According to reports, the children’s captors had drained their brittle young bodies of blood and adrenal fluid so frequently that their survival depended on being fed intravenously and kept in states of medically induced coma.


This is a highly significant discovery by Russian forces that could change the course of history because Putin is determined to use the leads generated to destroy the global adrenochrome supply chain and punish those committing crimes against children.

Keywords
vaccinesdeathemvolioparenergiespagosmiopoiisi
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy