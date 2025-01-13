Giddy Gov. Savors Disaster, Can't Wait to Re-design LA with Federal Funds

January 13, 2025 - Anyone watching California Governor Gavin Newsom’s Fox 11 interview is apt to think the man is happy about the horrific LA fires. Never mind the 24+ people who have died, or the thousands now homeless, or the business owners who lost their sources of income. This is the dawning of a new age in Los Angeles, and the Governor is absolutely delighted about the prospect of redesigning the future using federal disaster relief dollars and “land speculators.”





