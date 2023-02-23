© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p28zpbc6c6a
2/19/2023 Miles Guo: 4 Do’s and 2 Don’ts for our fellow fighters protesting in front of the U.S. Capitol Hill
#unrestrictedlawfare #compliance #1A #1stAmendment #FreeSpeech #SpreadingTruth #CapitolHill #OnlytheTruthPrevails #StopSupportingCCP #StopFramingWhistleblowers
2/19/2023 文贵直播：在国会山抗议美国司法腐败的战友们要做到四个坚持和两个不可以
#司法超限战 #守法 #第一修正案 #言论自由 #向美国国会传播真相 #唯真不破 #停止支持中共 #停止陷害爆料革命战友