▪️Russian forces have been striking enemy facilities in Ukraine throughout the past week. In Poltava, a communications training center was hit, resulting in the elimination of over fifty AFU members.



▪️Lviv also came under fire. The strikes were reported in the area of the railway station used by the AFU for supplies. Another strike was launched on the territory of the local airport, which is a base point for Ukrainian aviation.



▪️In Kryvyi Rih, the enemy's temporary deployment point in the building of the Arena Hotel was hit. The facility was actively used by Ukrainian units to house personnel.



▪️In Odesa region, Russian troops launched strikes on the enemy's facilities on Snake Island. Ukrainian units have long used it as a staging point for subsequent attacks in the Black Sea.



▪️In turn, the AFU launched several attacks near the Crimean peninsula. Over ten uncrewed boats and several other drones were destroyed in the Black Sea.



▪️At the same time, Ukrainian UAVs again attempted to attack Russian rear facilities by flying over the territory of the Republic of Belarus. In the Gomel region, air defense assets intercepted one of the drones, which crashed into a warehouse.



▪️Meanwhile, in Kursk region, Ukrainian units continued to launch attacks. In the Korenevsky district, Russian troops repelled a series of AFU attacks in the direction of Snagost and Korenevo.



▪️In Sudzhansky district, enemy units were able to slightly expand their zone of control in the Kamyshovka area. Russian aviation and artillery regularly launched strikes on AFU positions, destroying manpower and armored vehicles.



Source @rybar





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/