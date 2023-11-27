Military Propaganda Targeting Rock Fans

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones analyzes a 3 Doors Down music video from 2008 targeting fans for military service. The propaganda piece inculcates viewers into believing modern military operations, doctrine and agendas are synonymous with the founding of the United States, while in reality being nothing further from the truth. With World War Three on the horizon, identifying military propaganda in the arts is becoming an ever more important skill.