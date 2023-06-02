Set the J6 prisoners free

From the gulag in DC

Justice for all Total amnesty

Ring the bell of liberty

And set the J6 prisoners free

Rotting away day after dayin a DC jail

Locked up without trial Locked up without bail

Convicted of crimes they did not commit

The patriots are all innocent so

Set the J6 prisoners free

From the gulag in DC

Justice for all Total amnesty

Ring the bell of liberty

And set the J6 prisoners free

The uniparty stole the 2020 election

The people protested the seditious deception

January 6th a deep state insurrection

Where is the video that proves the connections ? to

Set the J6 prisoners free

From the gulag in DC

Justice for all Total amnesty

Ring the bell of liberty

And set the J6 prisoners free

It was all a set up by the FBI

To frame Trump and cover up their crimes

The J 6 committtee show trial

The fake news propagated the big lie so

For wrongful death and illegal incarceration

Make the DNC pay the reparations

For all those in prison For those who died

Remember the ones who lost their lives

Justice for Ashli Babbit

Benjamin Phillips and Kevin Greeson

Matthew Perna and Roseanne Boyland

Set the J6 prisoners free

From the gulag in DC

Justice for all Total amnesty

Ring the bell of liberty

And set the J6 prisoners free

The blood is on the hands of the commie regime

The government criminals the capitol police

Biden Obama and the RNC

Schumer Bowser and Pelosi

On each one let justice be served

Let them all get what they deserve

With God as my witness By God's holy word

Military tribunals when Trump returns to

Set the J6 prisoners free

From the gulag in DC

Justice for all Total amnesty

Ring the bell of liberty

And set the J6 prisoners free

Set the j6 prisoners free

Set the j6 prisoners free

Set the J6 prisoners free

Lyrics and music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2023



















