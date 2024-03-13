Continuation of the strike on Ukrainian helicopters: Su-34 flew in and destroyed the missile depot at the Skhidnyi aerodrome along with personnel.

Ukrainian servicemen salvaged the remaining rockets from the destroyed Mi-17 helicopters hit by missile strikes and transported them to Novopavlovka by trucks.

Russian scouts monitored the process.

Ukrainians hid the trucks with the rockets in one of the hangars near the affected helicopter landing pad (approximately 900 m away).

Subsequently, Su-34's arrived and hit the location with glide bombs.



