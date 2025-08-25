Empty Strollers from Mothers of Children who Died after Vaccination

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Empty Strollers brought to the State Capitol to protest SB 277 which mandates vaccines for school attendance. The Mothers wanted to let lawmakers know that their child died after vaccination, so they cann't be mandated. And that the claim that only 1 in a million children is harmed by vaccination is a lie.