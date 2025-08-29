Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 23–29 August 2025

?From 23 to 29 August, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out seven group strikes with high-precision weapons and drones, in the course of which they hit defence industry enterprises, Ukrainian military airbases, depots storing Sapsan operational-tactical missiles, and a POL depot supplying fuel to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

▫️ Strikes were delivered at the Neptune missile system, command posts, assembly areas and take-off sites for long-range UAVs, and temporary deployment areas of UAF, nationalists, and foreign mercenaries.

? During week, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one tank brigade, two mechanised brigades, 3 air assault brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one jaeger brigade, one assault brig, two assault regiments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and one territorial defence brig in Sumy region.

? Kharkov region, strikes were delivered at formations of one mech'd brigade, one motorised infantry brig of the AFU, one territorial defence brig, and a border guard detachment.

▪️ Over the week, the AFU sustained losses of more than 1,190 troops, 22 armoured fighting vehicles, and 64 motor vehicles in the area of responsibility of the Sever GOFs. 27 field artillery guns were neutralised, including four NATO-made guns, 46 ammo, fuel, and materiel depots.

? Zapad Group's units have liberated Sredneye of the Donetsk People's Republic.

? They inflicted fire damage on units of two mech'd brigs, two assault brigs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and two territorial defence brigs.

▪️ The enemy has lost more than 1,580 troops, three tanks, and 35 armoured fighting vehicles, including 15 NATO-made armoured vehics. Moreover, 114 motor vehics, 13 field artillery guns, including seven Western-made guns, 37 electronic warfare stations, and 28 ammo depots have been neutralised.

? Units of Yug GOFs advanced to the depths of the enemy's defence and liberated the settlements of Kleban-Byk and Nelepovka (DPR).

? They inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of six mech'd brigs, one airmobile brig, one mountain assault brig, one assault brig of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one marine brig, and one territorial defence brig.

▪️ Over the week, Ukrainian armed formations have lost more than 1,345 troops, two tanks, and 14 armoured fighting vehics, including two Western-made armoured vehics, in this direction. 26 motor vehics, six field artill guns, two electronic warfare stations, and 22 ammo & materiel depots were neutralised.

? Tsentr Group continued offensive operations on the territory of the DPR and Dnepropetrovsk reg. Russian troops liberated Filiya (Dnepropetrovsk reg) and Pervoye Maya (DPR).

? Losses were inflicted on five mech'd brigs, one infantry brig, one jaeger brig, 3 air assault brigs, two assault brigs, two assault regiments of the AFU, two marine brigs, one territorial defence brig, & 3 national guard brigades.

▪️ The enemy lost up to 2,735 troops, one German-made Leopard tank, and 34 armoured fighting vehics, including 11 NATO-made armoured vehics, 59 motor vehics, and 13 field artill guns.

? Over the past week, units of the Vostok GOFs liberated Zaporozhskoye (Dnepropetrovsk reg) as a result of active and resolute actions.

? They also hit manpower and hardware of three mech'd brigs, one assault brig, one assault regiment of the AFU, one marine brigade, and two territorial defence brigades.

▪️ The enemy losses in this direction amounted to more than 1,570 troops, 21 armoured fighting vehicles, 62 motor vehicles, 15 field artillery guns, including five NATO-made troops, and five ammunition and materiel depots.

? Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on units of one mechanised brigade, one mountain assault brigade, two coastal defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and two territorial defence brigades.

▪️ The enemy lost more than 430 troops, three foreign-made armoured fighting vehicles, 75 motor vehicles, and 10 field artillery guns. Fifty-two electronic warfare stations, 23 depots storing ammo, fuel, and materiel have been neutralised.

? Using a high-speed uncrewed boat, the Ukrainian Navy's medium reconnaissance ship Simferopol was destroyed at the mouth of the River Danube.

? Over the past week, Russian air defence systems have shot down one Su-27 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, 18 guided aerial bombs, nine U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, one Neptune long-range missile, and 1,377 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

? In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy has lost:

▫️ 666 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 80,367 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 625 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 24,856 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,588 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 29,041 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 40,622 support military vehicles.