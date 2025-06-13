RT News - June 13 2025 6AM GMT

June 13, 2025

rt.com





Breaking news on RT International. Israel launches an attack against Iran, targeting the country's nuclear and military sites. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu claims the strikes are preemptive. Iranian state media confirms the head of the country's Revolutionary Guard Corps and chief of staff of the Iranian army have been killed in the strikes - along with several nuclear scientists. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is quick to stress Washington was not involved in the Israeli attack. That's after President Trump earlier said West Jerusalem could strike Iran despite Washington seeking an agreement with Tehran on a nuclear deal.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515