Yemen unveils Al Qari'a unmanned submarine during large scale military maneuvers

The Yemeni Armed Forces unveiled a new weapon called "Al-Qari'a", unmanned suicide submarine a type of torpedo, opening the curtain during the "To Make Your Faces Disgraced" maneuver. The launch of the underwater attack drone, for the first time in a press release published by the Yemeni military media on October 27, 2024. The presence of "Al-Qari'a" on the strategic achievements of the Yemeni forces, is a significant development in maritime defense and asymmetric warfare capabilities. This new drone can enhance underwater tactical operations and signifies progress in military technology, even locally developed, weapons hidden under the waves, which appeared today, are a deadly maritime development for anyone, who decides to attack Yemen! The enemy's fleet and aircraft carriers are in great danger starting today! Al-Qari'a, was successful in its implementation during the maneuver, which simulated the Yemeni Armed Forces' response to a hypothetical hostile attack, which was coordinated and non-standard. Al-Qari'a, characterized by its ability to travel more than 286 nautical miles in carrying out missions, which last up to 70 hours to a depth of 600 meters. It is also distinguished by its ability to operate in complex, dark or even dangerous environments, disappearing and having a great ability to hide itself while knocking down enemy targets. In the targeting scene, the suicide submarine caused a huge explosion on the mock ship, by its high destructive power due to the large amount of explosives it carries, as in the footage of the maneuver. This equipment is produced in quantities that cover the Yemeni coast, and perhaps as many as the number of enemy ships that pass through the Red Sea annually, and Al-Qari'a will be hell for them!

"To Make Your Faces Disgraced", a large-scale comprehensive simulation, designed to counter land, air and sea attacks, launched by enemy forces through four waves of attacks that infiltrated along the western coast of Yemen. Using advanced tactics and new weapons, the maneuver includes complex combat operations, attacking enemy forces in different environments and terrains, from the sea to reaching the coast and cities, deserts and mountains, in accordance with tactical defensive and offensive operations. The Yemeni Armed Forces' maneuvers, which included the participation of naval and ground forces, simulated various weapons, including unmanned submarines and sea minefields, aimed at confronting enemy aggression at sea in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese people.

