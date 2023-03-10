BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Former Congressman Dave Brat: We need to do some economics education on our kids, and there is a summit in Liberty University which we are trying to do some pro-business together
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
03/10/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2aoya7b197

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Former Congressman Dave Brat: We need to do some economics education on our kids, and there is a summit in Liberty University which we are trying to do some pro-business together with Judeo Christian values, but other shared values as well. NFSC member Nicole offers to help Dave vet the people and money, whether they are CCP or CCP’s money.


【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 前国会议员戴夫·布拉特：我们需要对我们的孩子进行一些经济教育。在自由大学有一个商界峰会，我们试图在犹太教和其它一些共同价值观的指引下一起做一些有利商业的事情。来自新中国联邦的妮可告诉戴夫，新中国联邦愿意提供帮助以鉴别是否有中共或者中共资金参与。



