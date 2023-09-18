Magnetic Field Changes Will Amplify From Here (1/2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🤔Keep Your Family Safe in an Emergency🍲🌱 https://heavensharvest.com/ Use the code 👉 " ADAPT " to save 15% on your order 🤯
It has begun, the amplification from the beginning of September 2023 through 2025 with the four gas giants of our solar system interconnecting electromagnetically. What changes can we expect on Earth? This two part video series tries to explain that.
🪙 https://learn.itmtrading.com/miac
ITM Trading is a precious metals company that has been in business for over 27+ years, with a mission to educate and empower individuals to hedge against inflation, mitigate financial risk, and prepare for the great reset.
Schedule your free gold and silver strategy call 866 834 1422
Join our Email Get our show notes https://www.oilseedcrops.org/miac-radio-show/