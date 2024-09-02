Mike Adams Sermon 008 - 1 Corinthians 6 - Your body is the temple of the HOLY SPIRIT, so treat it accordingly

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- 1 Corinthians 6:19-20, focusing on the body as a temple and the importance of honoring God through (0:03)
- Leviticus 19:28 and tattoos, with a focus on God's perspective. (5:27)
- Sins and desecration of the body in religious context. (9:22)
- Treating the body as a temple through nutrition choices. (13:47)
- Sugar and ice cream addiction, linked to mineral deficiencies. (19:17)
- Soda consumption and its negative effects on health. (24:40)
- Breaking soda addiction through gradual changes. (30:07)
- Healthy eating habits and spiritual wellness. (34:56)
