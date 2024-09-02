Mike Adams Sermon 008 - 1 Corinthians 6 - Your body is the temple of the HOLY SPIRIT, so treat it accordingly

- 1 Corinthians 6:19-20, focusing on the body as a temple and the importance of honoring God through (0:03)

- Leviticus 19:28 and tattoos, with a focus on God's perspective. (5:27)

- Sins and desecration of the body in religious context. (9:22)

- Treating the body as a temple through nutrition choices. (13:47)

- Sugar and ice cream addiction, linked to mineral deficiencies. (19:17)

- Soda consumption and its negative effects on health. (24:40)

- Breaking soda addiction through gradual changes. (30:07)

- Healthy eating habits and spiritual wellness. (34:56)









