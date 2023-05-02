The Unknown Truth About Water, Dr. Gerrald Pollack comes to TransitionTALKS

Dr. Gerald Pollack comes to TransitionTALKS, June 10th, 2023. Join us either In Person or via Livestream from anywhere in the world. All ticket include access to the replay for six months -- so if you can't make it June 10th you'll still have plenty of time to watch and re-watch as much as you like.

John Petersen, the host of TransitionTALKS, talks with Dr. Pollack about his upcoming visit. Pollack shares a preview about his topic, The Fourth Phase of Water. Tickets and more info at TransitionTalks.org https://arlingtoninstitute.org/transitiontalks/upcoming-events/