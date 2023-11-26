© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Breaking News: The Philippines Government committee votes in favor to launch investigation into over 327,000 unexplained excess deaths between 2021 and 2022. 💉
Source @Covid BC