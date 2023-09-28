Former Trump Lawyer Bashes Justice System

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Attorney Alan Dershowitz breaks down the latest legal battle between Hunter Biden and Rudy Giuliani. One America's Caitlin Sinclair has more.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html