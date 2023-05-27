© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0525 Nicole on Steve Gruber Show
美国的大银行正在背叛这个国家，他们在帮助美国的头号敌人中共进行全球扩张。
America's big banks are betraying this country by helping America's number 1 enemy, the CCP, in its global expansion.
